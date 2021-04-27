FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stake Cut by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. decreased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,533,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,321,000 after purchasing an additional 525,425 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FMC by 974.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after purchasing an additional 322,100 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 678,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,924,000 after buying an additional 320,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.70. 1,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,117. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $123.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.69.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.