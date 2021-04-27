S&CO Inc. Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Global Payments by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.10. 1,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,231. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.14. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

