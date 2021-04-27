Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$24.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.17.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,044. Air Canada has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$31.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.56.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette purchased 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.50 per share, with a total value of C$85,239.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$877,951.50. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,006.58. Insiders have sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468 in the last ninety days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

