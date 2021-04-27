The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Buy

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TAL. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.54.

Shares of NYSE TAL traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.73. 37,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,159. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,235.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.94.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in TAL Education Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

