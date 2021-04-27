The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Buy

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.60% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TAL. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.54.
Shares of NYSE TAL traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.73. 37,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,159. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,235.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in TAL Education Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.