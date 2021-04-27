S&CO Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 4.0% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. S&CO Inc. owned 0.16% of Liberty Broadband worth $47,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.10. 884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,490. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $165.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.08 and its 200-day moving average is $152.30.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

