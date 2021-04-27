Welch Group LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Yum China by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,738,000 after purchasing an additional 546,992 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,398,000 after buying an additional 681,257 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after buying an additional 2,828,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,868,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,700,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,260,000 after buying an additional 466,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Yum China stock opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

