Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s current price.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.95.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $109.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day moving average of $110.38. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.