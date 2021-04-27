3,794 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $3,263,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.09.

Etsy stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,738. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.99, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,146.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $2,687,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,446,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

