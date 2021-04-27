Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Position Decreased by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Hexcel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $832,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HXL traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.59.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.