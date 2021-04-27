Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

DOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $146.39 on Tuesday. Dover has a 12-month low of $79.87 and a 12-month high of $149.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $9,652,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

