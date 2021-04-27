Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $102.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

