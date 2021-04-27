Parker Investment Management LLC Sells 2,295 Shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Parker Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF makes up 1.5% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ROBO opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02.

