Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Dollar General by 24.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,658,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,161,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,470,000 after purchasing an additional 104,285 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General stock opened at $210.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $172.66 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

