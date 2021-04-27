Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.09% of Novavax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

In related news, EVP John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $31,937.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,335.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $883,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,201.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,626 shares of company stock valued at $15,604,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

NVAX stock opened at $225.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.27 and its 200 day moving average is $159.33.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.