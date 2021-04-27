Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $14.57 Million in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 149,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.39. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $276,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,601,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,726 shares of company stock worth $2,416,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

