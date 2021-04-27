Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) Stock Position Lowered by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October makes up 0.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.26% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $404,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

