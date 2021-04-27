Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 309.1% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 26,865 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.15.

