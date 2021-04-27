ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Given “Buy” Rating at Williams Capital

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Williams Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

ALE opened at $70.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Equities analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ALLETE by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in ALLETE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ALLETE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.7% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

