Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.83.

Kohl’s stock opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Kohl’s by 15,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 317,855 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Kohl’s by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

