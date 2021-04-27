Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New Investment in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 361,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,411,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.31% of NeoGenomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

Shares of NEO opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,722.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

