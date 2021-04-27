CenterStar Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Weibo by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WB. HSBC boosted their price objective on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CLSA upped their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

Shares of WB stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.