1,231 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Acquired by CenterStar Asset Management LLC

CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000.

BMBL stock opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.89 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Bumble news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.93.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

