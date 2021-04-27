The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $126.27.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

