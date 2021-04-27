Nwam LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,549,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $17,849,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $502.67 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $271.91 and a one year high of $504.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

