Nwam LLC Cuts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

BABA stock opened at $232.70 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.