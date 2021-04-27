James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 30.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,123,000 after purchasing an additional 173,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after acquiring an additional 128,756 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,376,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,911,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $190.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.95. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

