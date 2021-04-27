John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

