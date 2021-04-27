Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 36,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 499.0% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 915,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,501,000 after purchasing an additional 140,316 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $91,261,000 after purchasing an additional 254,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Shares of COP opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.35 million, a PE ratio of -44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

