Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $3,251,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

