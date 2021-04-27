Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

JNJ stock opened at $164.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $432.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

