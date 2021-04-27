Analysts Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.41. Tyler Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.20.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $454.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $428.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 27.2% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.