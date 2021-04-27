TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSC. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $23.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $783.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. Research analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 70,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

