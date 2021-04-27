Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $23.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OVV opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

