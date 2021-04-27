DuckDaoDime (DDIM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $951,265.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $49.15 million and approximately $951,265.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $47.44 or 0.00086681 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00061683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.00276197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.71 or 0.01042849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.00719718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00025511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,737.66 or 1.00021437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,104 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DDIMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.