Grove Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $618.02 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.41 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $557.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.35.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.77.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

