NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Hits $0.0404 on Top Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $81.12 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00020600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00064181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.10 or 0.00778608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00096820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.58 or 0.07979001 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

