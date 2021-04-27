Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In other news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $683,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,274.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

