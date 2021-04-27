Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Announces Earnings Results

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

NYSE AJRD opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

