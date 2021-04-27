TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.949-2.992 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.58.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $770,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.