Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $11.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 182,964 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911,897 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 300,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 203,512 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

