Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.78-$2.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $717.95 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.83.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $180.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,958,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares in the company, valued at $880,071,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,915,366.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

