HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

NASDAQ HSTM traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,426. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $747.40 million, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

