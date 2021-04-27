$0.29 EPS Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. HubSpot posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.16.

NYSE HUBS opened at $572.32 on Friday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $574.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $483.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.98.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after acquiring an additional 434,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 167,799 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,133,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $33,988,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

