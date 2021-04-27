Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,040 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Arden Trust Co grew its position in TE Connectivity by 24.7% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 37,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $53,828,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 12.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.31.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $135.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.63. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $66.61 and a 52-week high of $136.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

