Welch Group LLC Takes Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 210.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $15,447,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $147,016.16. Insiders have sold 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.11. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

