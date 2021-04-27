Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,621 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. United Bank increased its position in American Tower by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $252.99 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.