Nwam LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nwam LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $558,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.50.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $419.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $402.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.31. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.27 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

