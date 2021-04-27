Nwam LLC Acquires 801 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $131.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $323.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Insiders sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

