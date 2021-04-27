Patten Group Inc. Buys 305 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LLY stock opened at $187.22 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.01.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
