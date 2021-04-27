Tufton Capital Management Buys Shares of 450 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tufton Capital Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

NYSE TMO opened at $494.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $463.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

